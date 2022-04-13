"The View" discussed the recent comments by former Vice President Mike Pence that he would say "I love you," if his son came out as gay. According to former Pence staffer Alyssa Farrah, she thinks he "is coming around" when it comes to LGBTQ rights.

"I advised a number of Republicans, and one issue that I have -- or two issues I've told them across the board, you will lose the younger generation if you do not come around on marriage equality and climate change," said Farrah. "The country's mind is made up. I'm someone who believes you can believe what you want in your church. I'm Episcopalian. I have certain beliefs in my church, but it is the law of the land you can marry who you love, and it's a good thing. And I see a little bit — I watch that clip and I think Mike Pence might be coming around a little bit."

Joy Behar, normally the far-left commentator, said that in her experience Pence was a "nice man" and always polite when she met him.

But it was co-host Sunny Hostin who explained that someone can be nice to your face and then stab you in the back.

"I appreciate what you are saying about your former boss Mike Pence," Hostin began. "I think he's lying on that tape, and I think that, you know, words are meaningless when your actions say differently, right? Let's just take a look very briefly at Mike Pence's record with the LGBTQ+ community. In 2000, he said during his congressional campaign that congress should oppose any effort to put gay and lesbian relationships on an equal legal status with heterosexual marriage. Let me continue. In 2004, Mike Pence co-sponsored a proposed amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would define marriage as solely between one man and one woman. In 2007, he voted against the Employment Nondiscrimination Act. In 2010, he voted against the Don't Ask, Don't Tell repeal."

Behar cut her off, saying that they get the point. The list of things that Pence has done is a long one that Raw Story detailed back in 2016 when he was added to the ticket. Criticis have claimed that Pence's homophobia was so drastic that his decisions actually lead to an HIV/AIDS outbreak in one Indiana county. His state also drew the ire of the entire country when he signed Indiana's Religious Freedom Restoration Act in 2015. The result was a $250 million economic shortfall after boycotts were announced of the state.

"I think Mike Pence — if he becomes the president would do that," said Hostin. "I think he would curtail."

The University of Virginia tried to stop Pence from appearing, leading to accusations by the right of "cancel culture." Behar took issue with it saying that it's the Republicans who are trying to cancel teaching civil rights, banning books, banning same-sex marriage and other individual rights.

"I would agree, except they tried to stop the man who saved our democracy from speaking on campus," Farrah said. Pence didn't exactly "save our democracy," so much as he followed the law.

