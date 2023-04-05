Mike Pence says he won’t appeal ruling compelling his Jan. 6 testimony before federal grand jury
Former Vice President Mike Pence won’t appeal a judge’s ruling compelling him to testify before a federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, The Washington Post reports.

The move clears the way for him to testify about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure him.

Pence is currently mulling a 2024 presidential bid that would pit him against his former boss who is the target of special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump’s role in the insurrection.

Pence spokesman Devin O’Malley issued a statement confirming Pence’s decision. The statement emphasizes the judge’s ruling that preserves a former vice president’s right not to testify about his as president of the Senate in certifying the election.

“The Court’s landmark and historic ruling affirmed for the first time in history that the Speech or Debate Clause extends to the Vice President of the United States,” O’Malley said. “Having vindicated that principle of the Constitution, Vice President Pence will not appeal the Judge’s ruling and will comply with the subpoena as required by law.”

