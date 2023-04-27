Mike Pence spent all day before the special counsel's grand jury: report

NBC News is reporting that former Vice President Mike Pence spent 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday speaking before the grand jury impaneled in Washington, D.C. by special counsel Jack Smith.

Wednesday night, the final appeals court shut down Donald Trump's demand to keep Pence silent. The only option left for Trump was for him to appeal to the Supreme Court. But before Trump could do it, Pence was sitting before the grand jury answering questions.

NBC News reported they "spotted multiple black SUVs with tinted windows entering the parking garage in the morning. Two black SUVs entered the courthouse garage at around 9 a.m., an entrance that would allow witnesses to head up to the grand jury rooms on the third floor without being seen in the public areas of the courthouse."

The report noted that it's a huge step forward in zeroing in on Trump's role by having Pence recount specifically what the former president said to him in demanding he break the law on Jan. 6.

Pence previously revealed some details about what happened on Jan. 6 in his memoir, but he hasn't been willing to answer questions under oath until now.

On Jan. 6, Pence came about 40 feet from the attackers that were seeking to capture him. A gallows was erected on the Capitol lawn and the crowd was chanting "hang Mike Pence."

The story is still developing....