Trump suffers another legal blow after judge orders former top Pence aide to testify about Jan. 6
According to a report from the Washington Post, a former senior aide to ex-Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday gave testimony before a grand jury looking into the Jan 6 insurrection on the orders of a judge who dismissed Donald Trump's legal maneuvering to block the appearance.

Marc Short, Pence's former chief of staff was commanded to appear by Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell, after the judge ruled he "probably possessed information important to the Justice Department’s criminal investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol that was not available from other sources," reports the Post.

The report states, "Trump appealed, but the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit refused to postpone Short’s appearance while the litigation continues, the people said, signaling that attempts by Trump to invoke executive privilege to preserve the confidentiality of presidential decision-making were not likely to prevail."

News of the former president's new legal setback comes one day after the Supreme Court refused to consider his attempt to disrupt being done by special master Raymond Dearie who is overseeing an investigation into sensitive government documents that were recovered from Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

