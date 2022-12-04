'Answer the question': CBS host shreds GOPer for downplaying Trump's call to terminate Constitution

Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) tried to downplay former President Donald Trump's call to "terminate" the U.S. Constitution over the 2020 presidential election.

During an interview on Face the Nation, host Margaret Brennan asked Turner about Trump's recent remarks.

"A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution," the former president wrote over the weekend.

Brennan wondered whether the remarks should be "disqualifying" for a presidential candidate.

"It's certainly not consistent with the oath that we all take," Turner replied.

Brennan explained that Trump is currently the "frontrunner for the Republican nomination."

But Turner tried to downplay Trump's role in the Republican Party.

"Trump has made a thousand statements on which I disagree," the congressman opined. "There is a political process that has to go forward."

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Herschel Walker sore after Obama mocks him for wanting to be a werewolf



"Constitutional conservatives are pretty clear about where they value the Constitution," Brennan interrupted.

"You do get to ask the questions, but I do get to pick my answer," Turner complained.

"I'm trying to get you to answer the question I'm asking," Brennan retorted.

"There is a political process that has to go forward before anybody is a frontrunner or anybody is, uh, even the candidate for the party," Turner said.

"Do you condemn him saying something like this?" the host wondered.

"Absolutely," the congressman insisted. "I believe, answering your question, that people are certainly going to take into consideration a statement like this as they evaluate a candidate."

Watch the video below from CBS or at the link.