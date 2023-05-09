Trump described as 'most evil person I've ever met' by member of his own cabinet: former official

Former President Donald Trump has an unprecedented number of detractors who served in his own administration, ranging from former Attorney General Bill Barr to former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Miles Taylor, another Trump critic who worked for the former President, wrote on Twitter Tuesday that one Trump cabinet official even went so far as to describe the former president as "evil."

"I’ll never forget an ex-Trump cabinet member telling me: 'He is truly the most evil person I have ever met,'" Taylor wrote. "We cannot make this mistake again."

Although Taylor did not identify this former cabinet official by name, he did follow up with a quote from former Trump chief of staff John Kelly, who offered a similarly withering assessment of the former president's character.

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump juror a big fan of right-wing podcaster who scored invitation to White House

"The depths of his dishonesty is just astounding to me," Kelly once said. "The transactional nature of every relationship, though it's more pathetic than anything else. He is the most flawed person I have ever met in my life."

During his tenure at the Trump White House, Taylor published an infamous anonymous editorial in the New York Times in which he described himself as a member of the "resistance" to the former president within his own administration.