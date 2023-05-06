Trump snaps at 'weak and slovenly' Bill Barr after former AG warns he'll deliver 'chaos' upon return

Donald Trump was very busy on his Truth Social account just after Friday midnight and unleashed a bitter attack on Bill Barr in retaliation for the former attorney general questioning whether he is "fit" to be president again.

In an interview with Fox's Geraldo Rivera, Barr stated, "If you believe in his policies, what he's advertising as his policies, he's the last person who could actually execute them and achieve them."

"He does not have the discipline. He does not have the ability for strategic thinking and linear thinking or setting priorities, or how to get things done in the system," he then added. "It's a horror show when he's left to his own devices."

That apparently led to the former president returning fire in two Truth Social posts.

"Bill Barr was a weak & slovenly man who was ill equipped to be Attorney General because he was literally in fear of the Radical Left Democrats & all they were threatening to do to him," the former president wrote. "He did fine with the Russia, Russia, Russia, Hoax, but it should have been gotten rid of, as a made up Democrat Con Job, much faster. Remember, he had the Hunter Biden Laptop! The time and money wasted on this charade was incalculable, and without me being on the other end of this plot, there was great danger..."

He then added, "Barr was most afraid of anything having to do with the Rigged Election, because he knew that it was this subject, more than any other, that the Democrats did not want to even think about. They got away with 'murder,' so no more discussions with the possibility of getting caught. They wanted it OVER! I got very tough with Bill Barr, and pushed him hard to do his job, but he just couldn’t overcome his fear of the Radical Left - He was useless. I 'nicely' fired him. He is now a soundbite!"

Following Trump's Barr tirade he lashed out at special counsel Jack Smith and ominously warned, "It is a dangerous time in America!!!"