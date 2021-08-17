MSNBC's Mika shames GOP governor for shrugging off deadly COVID-19 risks to children
MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski shamed Mississippi's Republican governor for downplaying the deadly risks COVID-19 poses to children.

Gov. Tate Reeves had previously called new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control mandating masks "foolish" and "harmful," and he doubled down on his refusal to take action against the exploding delta variant just hours before 13-year-old Mkayla Robinson died from the coronavirus in his state.

"If you look at those individuals under the age of 12, what you find is that it is very rare that kids under the age of 12 have anything other than the sniffles," Reeves said Friday. "Does it happen from time to time? Sure it does."

The "Morning Joe" co-host was appalled.

"Sure it does," Brzezinski said. "That's on him."


