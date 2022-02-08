Kraken lawyers' appeal of sanctions gets slapped down after they make basic errors in court brief

One-time "Kraken" attorney Sidney Powell just flopped again with a legal filing to appeal a U.S. District Court Judge's penalty for ethics violations in court.

Powell and other lawyers filed a complaint appealing financial penalties ordering them to pay $21,964.75 for attorneys' fees for defendants Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. Judge Linda Parker also said that Powell and other lawyers had to pay $153,285.62 for legal fees to the city of Detroit.

"But prior and subsequent lawsuits have pointed to very similar problems. And dozens of laws have been enacted by state legislatures in response to concerns similar to those raised in the complaint. Millions of Americans believe the central contentions of the complaint to be true, and perhaps they are," the filing says.



Reuters justice reporter Brad Heath tweeted that the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the brief, saying it didn't comply with a variety of the rules of Appellate Procedure.

The issues are mostly formatting problems like the captions must match official court captions and lower court documents should include the full page ID# range for each listed document. They told Powell and her lawyers to file a corrected brief by Feb. 15, 2022.

"Failing to use the 'corrected brief' event will result in a request for correction and could delay the progress of the appeal," the court stated.