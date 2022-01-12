McConnell fumes over Biden comparing opponents of the Voting Rights Act to George Wallace

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) took to the floor Wednesday to attack President Joe Biden after a fiery speech in support of voting rights.
McConnell began by saying that Biden unfairly compared those against the Voting Rights Act to George Wallace, Bull Connor and Jefferson Davis. All of those men opposed the Voting Rights Act and opposed the right for people of color to vote.
"There’s no reason to let any one group call all the shots in this state. And you know the militant black bloc vote in this state, if they take over, it’s going to control politics for the next 50 years in Alabama, and I know you are not going to let that happen," said George Wallace in 1970.
McConnell then attacked Biden saying that the speech was below his office. But Biden's main point was to call out McConnell and 15 other Republicans who were willing to support the reauthorization of the Voting Rights Act in 2006 but now are refusing to do so. Those online responding to McConnell's speech noted that it was ironic that McConnell would call something Biden did "unpresidential" when he ignored most of Donald Trump's behavior.
Meanwhile, states across the country are passing voting barriers that require more hoops for voters to jump through simply to cast a ballot. It isn't based on any kind of fraud. According to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, people "feel" there's a problem.
Others online noted that recently former President Donald Trump has been attacking McConnell and calling him a "loser."
Watch his speech below:
McConnell whines about Biden calling anti-voting rights Republicans "George Wallace" www.youtube.com
See some other excerpts and responses below:
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says Biden\u2019s remarks calling on lawmakers to support voting rights legislation were "profoundly unpresidential."pic.twitter.com/GyOygjpNwt— The Recount (@The Recount) 1642011929
Mitch McConnell seems very angry he has been called out for his racism. \n\nRemember when he talked about how proud he was to look President Obama in the eye and tell him he wouldn\u2019t fill a Supreme Court seat?— Rex Chapman\ud83c\udfc7\ud83c\udffc (@Rex Chapman\ud83c\udfc7\ud83c\udffc) 1642011307
Mitch McConnell: I was okay with a sitting President saying he grabs women by the pu*sy, but Joe Biden standing up for voting rights is REPREHENSIBLE.— Kate \ud83e\udd0d\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Kate \ud83e\udd0d\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1642011174
Wow watch this.\n\nMitch McConnell sure seemed to like voting rights in 2004, 2006 and even in 2016.\n\nWhat happened @LeaderMcConnell???pic.twitter.com/gJKm7I86Yf— Nick Knudsen \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Nick Knudsen \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1641963942
Mitch McConnell WOULDN'T EVEN LET SENATORS MEET WITH, NOR DID HE ALLOW EVEN A HEARING, for Merrick Garland when President Obama nominated him for the SCOTUS. He is literally the ruiner of the United States Senate. Ruthless to his core.— Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid \ud83d\ude37 (@Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid \ud83d\ude37) 1642011650
Who\u2019s sick of Mitch McConnell\u2019s mumbled ignorant gaslighting that emerges every time he opens his damn mouth?— Kate \ud83e\udd0d\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Kate \ud83e\udd0d\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1642010882
Minority Senate Leader Mitch McConnell has the gall today to call President Biden\u2019s speech yesterday \u201cunpresidential.\u201d\nDid he ever, during the outrageous term of 45, call the orange stain unpresidential?\nI believe not.— robbiewithoutanynumbers (@robbiewithoutanynumbers) 1642011176
It\u2019s pretty rich for Mitch McConnell to call Biden a \u201cdemagogue\u201d who has \u201cabandoned reasonable conversation\u201d about voting rights when he withheld Pres Obama\u2019s right to appoint a SCOTUS & has sworn to do it again if Pres Biden gets an open SCOTUS position.— Therese in NW (@Therese in NW) 1642011324
Mitch McConnell scolds @POTUS saying his speech was \u201crhetoric unbecoming a President of the United States\u201d after supporting Donald Trump, even after 1/6/21 #hypocrite pic.twitter.com/JHi7ZxbFJF— Tammy B (@Tammy B) 1642011402
Mitch McConnell is a dangerous, unhinged, evil Bond villain and should be treated as suchhttps://twitter.com/BillWeirCNN/status/1481328232561778688\u00a0\u2026— Prof Michael E. Mann (@Prof Michael E. Mann) 1642011342
Mitch McConnell should never be allowed to speak about Biden after he supported Trump. Mitch you have held America in a standstill and have broken all the rules to suit your party and money contributors. Plus you are a hypocrite and liar.— Wendy (@Wendy) 1642011398
What the hell is Mitch McConnell talking about? The GOP is party that support racist and acting like children out here— Chicagoan West Sider by birth (@Chicagoan West Sider by birth) 1642011353
Mitch McConnell's fake outrage over Biden's real outrage is hilarious. \n\nYes, he poured gasoline on the fire.\n\n'bout time.\n\n#DeliverVotingRightsNow— Samantha Adams \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf2\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf2\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf2\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf2 (@Samantha Adams \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf2\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf2\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf2\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf2) 1642011400
Lying mitch mcconnell.https://twitter.com/AshbrookWilson/status/1481328647260852233\u00a0\u2026— Justfetz (@Justfetz) 1642011369
Mitch McConnell play in traffic challengehttps://twitter.com/sahilkapur/status/1481328636888162306\u00a0\u2026— big Dune guy (@big Dune guy) 1642011401
POTUS must have struck a nerve with Republicans over voting rights. Mitch McConnell is whining about it in the Senate today. Methinks he doth protest too much. #VotingRightsAct #JohnLewisVotingRightsAct— DemocracyDame says Follow the Money! (@DemocracyDame says Follow the Money!) 1642011371
Dear America,\n\nMitch McConnell is a sociopath like Trump greedy for power and is constantly gaslighting you. Your peer countries Canada, Australia, NZ, UK would not tolerate the crazy autocratic-adjacent ideas your GOP comes up with\n\nListen to the Democrats. Join the modern world— Jamie Kirkpatrick (@Jamie Kirkpatrick) 1642011375