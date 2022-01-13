Congresswoman raises concerns about Marjorie Taylor Greene's mental health — and asks Capitol Police for help

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) is asking the Capitol Police for help after fellow Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) suggested that Second Amendment rights be used against Democrats.

Greene appeared on the radio show of former President Donald Trump White House aide Sebastian Gorka Tuesday. During the interview, she complained about Stacey Abrams, who has announced she's running for governor in Georgia.

"The next thing she talked about was grabbing people's guns," Greene said of Abrams' announcement speech. "She hates Georgia's Second Amendment rights. She wants to stop constitutional carry."

"Ultimately, the truth is it's our Second Amendment rights, our right to bear arms, that protects Americans and gives us the ability to defend ourselves from a tyrannical government," she said. "And I hate to use this language, but Democrats, they're exactly ... they're doing exactly what our Founders talked about when they gave us the precious rights that we have."

“No one wants violence and I say all the time I am not a violent person. I hope to never see a civil war in this country and that’s why you hear me toss around ‘national divorce,'" Greene said. The term is being used as an alternative to a splitting the country apart like what was done in the Civil War.



“The federal government has grown so big and the Democrats are willing to use the power of the federal government, that it really violates people’s rights. It’s a shame, we shouldn’t think that way," Greene continued. “I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future. But we always have to make sure we are defending our Second Amendment rights and make sure our states’ rights are protected.”

While there have been many comments from those concerned about Greene's words, at least three public figures want to see action.

Stevens requested help from the Capitol Police noting that if it was any other workplace or school, Greene would be investigated for her threats. She also noted that she's genuinely concerned about the mental health of Greene.

Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe echoed the sentiment but suggested Greene be put in a padded cell instead.

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) also noted the comments, telling House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to act.

"This madness must be addressed or violence will ensue," he said.

See the full comments below:













