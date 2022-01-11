Former Democratic Senator says Mitch McConnell is probably lying awake at night afraid of the 2022 general election

Many political analysts have predicted that due to gerrymandering the Republicans have a much greater chance at taking back the House in the 2022 elections. The Senate, however, is another matter and that's why former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) thinks GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is worried about.

Speaking to Lawrence O'Donnell on Monday, McCaskill contrasted Republicans Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI). Rounds came out this week saying that Trump not only didn't win the 2020 election but that it was fairly decided. Johnson, by contrast, continues to promote the "big lie," but he's also said some of the more bizarre things from the GOP when it comes to COVID-19.

"He's giving a lot of Republicans a heart attack," said Ruth Conniff, the editor in chief of The Wisconsin Examiner.

McCaskill said that Republicans could stand up against Trump as a collective and that it would help deliver a "sea change" to the GOP, but that they're scared of primary elections from the right-wing.

"Over the weekend, talking about depressing, there was a poll taken in a congressional district in Missouri over Republican primary voters, and 64 percent of them in southwest Missouri said that Donald Trump had won the election. And that's happening all over the country in red places. So, you have this complete disconnect with what Donald Trump has created and what some Republicans in the Senate clearly know is going to get them in trouble in general elections, once you get past the primaries. And that's what Mitch McConnell is lying awake worrying about at night."

