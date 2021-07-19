'You aren't voting for it anyway': Mitch McConnell trashed for stopping debate on the infrastructure bill
Mitch McConnell (Photo: Screen capture)

Clad in a tan suit, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) took to the floor Monday to demand any debate around the infrastructure bill be stopped until he can see the text of the bill.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) announced that he wants Republicans to slow walk all legislation until after the 2022 midterm elections. So, when McConnell and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) protested starting the floor debate, it made some wonder if they were slow-walking the bill for exactly that reason.



No Republicans have supported any of the major legislation proposed over the past six months under Democratic rule, leading many political prognosticators to assume that they will oppose Biden's infrastructure bill as well. Over the weekend, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), whose state is suffering from horrible infrastructure problems, threatened that he would leave the Senate before he'd vote on the bill.

