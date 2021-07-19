'You aren't voting for it anyway': Mitch McConnell trashed for stopping debate on the infrastructure bill

Clad in a tan suit, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) took to the floor Monday to demand any debate around the infrastructure bill be stopped until he can see the text of the bill.
Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) announced that he wants Republicans to slow walk all legislation until after the 2022 midterm elections. So, when McConnell and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) protested starting the floor debate, it made some wonder if they were slow-walking the bill for exactly that reason.
INFRASTRUCTURE: @SenSusanCollins tell me that Schumer should call off Wednesday cloture vote since no way gang can get bill done by then— Erik Wasson (@Erik Wasson) 1626717014.0
I know it is extremely difficult to connect these two dots, but I believe Democrats can do it… https://t.co/tKsUct0073— Will Stancil (@Will Stancil) 1626721620.0
No Republicans have supported any of the major legislation proposed over the past six months under Democratic rule, leading many political prognosticators to assume that they will oppose Biden's infrastructure bill as well. Over the weekend, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), whose state is suffering from horrible infrastructure problems, threatened that he would leave the Senate before he'd vote on the bill.
Check out some reactions to McConnell below.
McConnell had votes on a $2 trillion tax cut and an ACA repeal that would have uninsured 20 million before anyone s… https://t.co/UWr5QHKMJV— LOL GOP (@LOL GOP) 1626723631.0
It’s a vote to begin debate on the bill. Don’t you think they should debate a little, to decide what goes in it? https://t.co/ShoPmnXJxn— David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™) 1626723613.0
mitch mcconnell and senate republicans want your family to die in a bridge collapse https://t.co/E46Upe99Pk— Oliver Willis (@Oliver Willis) 1626723666.0
Pretty sure there is NOBODY more out of touch with "American Families" than Moscow Corporate Mitch McConnell!!!… https://t.co/kt1ue7bauI— Cinderella #Team America 👢❄️👢 (@Cinderella #Team America 👢❄️👢) 1626723718.0
Mitch McConnell is blocking every Democratic effort to improve the lives of most Americans. Whether it is climate c… https://t.co/la72sklfQg— united personnel (@united personnel) 1626724104.0
McConnell should put up or shut up just a big mouth baby— John D Kowalski (@John D Kowalski) 1626724109.0
@mkraju McConnell was NEVER going to vote for ANYTHING to do with this.— Randum Dood (@Randum Dood) 1626723648.0
@AndrewSolender Was there any chance Mitch "100% focused on stopping Biden's administration" McConnell was going to… https://t.co/SXzLI7B8e3— Matt Handverger (@Matt Handverger) 1626723729.0
@mkraju “and even then we’ll vote against it” - also mcconnell probably— penni. shiny and new (@penni. shiny and new) 1626723730.0
What is wrong with starting debate I order to get to a bill everyone can possibly agree on? Isn’t that the way this… https://t.co/4uMG55EAuj— Genevieve Reilly (@Genevieve Reilly) 1626723912.0
@burgessev Again, Capitol Hill reporters treating Mcconnell as a good faith actor. Bet, they would act ostensibly s… https://t.co/BO15al907G— stillsearching (@stillsearching) 1626723334.0