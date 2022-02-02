McConnell 'wants the dirty truth told' about Jan. 6 because 'he wants Trump out of the GOP': Morning Joe

Jesus College wants to take down an ornate marble plaque commemorating Tobias Rustat, a 17th-century slave-trade investor and major donor to the college, which is fixed to the wall of its chapel.

Rustat, a courtier to King Charles II, was also an investor in the Royal African Company, which transported nearly 150,000 slaves, and took part in running the company.

The college said he "had financial and administrative involvement in the trading of enslaved human beings over a substantial period of time".

It wants to move the plaque, featuring a portrait of Rustat, and display it in an archive room with information giving historical context. Its academics have voted in favor.

Because the memorial is in a religious building, a Church-appointed judge will rule on the fate of the plaque at an ecclesiastic court hearing held in the chapel itself.

The judge will oversee the so-called "consistory court" session, independent civil proceedings that are to include the questioning of expert witnesses.

Such hearings are rare, and usually concern church buildings.

'Cancelling' a donor?

The college argues the monument "represents a celebration" of Rustat, and its current location inside the chapel on its west wall may stop people worshipping there.

Some alumni and descendants of Rustat have however opposed its removal, arguing his donations were not money earned from slavery.

Lawyers representing the college will participate in the court hearing, as will a lawyer representing a group of alumni opposing the memorial's removal.

Some preservationists have criticized the plan to remove the memorial, saying it is believed to be the work of Grinling Gibbons, a renowned sculptor and wood carver.

Historic England, a public body defending the country's heritage, has said removing the memorial would "harm the significance of Jesus College Chapel".

It suggested instead adding a plaque about Rustat's history or moving the memorial within the chapel.

Right-wing tabloid the Daily Mail has criticized the college's proposal as a move to "cancel" a historical donor, a charge the college has denied.

The paper also accused the college of hypocrisy since it has accepted large donations from China.

Rustat gave around £3,230 (some £500,000 or $675,000 in current money) to Jesus College, mostly to fund scholarships for children of clergy. Grants from the Rustat Trust are still available today.

Benin bronze returned

Protesters in June 2020 threw a statue of slave trader Edward Colston into the harbor in Bristol in western England. Like Rustat, he was a leading figure in the Royal Africa Company in the 17th century.

Rustat commissioned his memorial years before his death aged 87 and kept it in his house.

It was carried in his funeral procession when he was buried in the college chapel.

The memorial's inscription says Rustat gained a fortune "by God's blessing, the King's Valour and his industry", making no mention of slavery, which Britain outlawed in 1833.

The hearings are expected to take three to four days this week. The judge may announce his decision at the final hearing or in writing afterwards.

Jesus College in 2021 handed back a Benin Bronze sculpture of a cockerel to a Nigerian delegation.

A British expedition looted the sculpture, which has sacred significance, in the late 19th century and it was given to the college.

The college's Master, Sonita Alleyne, was the first black woman to lead an Oxbridge college.

Rustat is also commemorated with a statue in Cambridge, outside a historical library building.

Cambridge University Library says it has made "preliminary enquiries" about removing it.

© 2022 AFP