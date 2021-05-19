Mitch McConnell's opposition to Jan. 6 commission sparks fury: 'How much does Trump have on them?'
Mitch McConnell. (CSPAN screenshot)

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has joined his counterpart in the House and opposed a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection.

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced Tuesday that he would not back legislation to establish a panel to study the riot and its origins, complaining that it was too focused on the deadly events at the U.S. Capitol instead of unrelated political violence, and McConnell declared his own opposition the following day.

"I've made the decision to oppose the House Democrats' slanted and unbalanced proposal for another commission to study the events of January the 6th," McConnell said.

His announcement set off a wave of anger and frustration.