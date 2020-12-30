Nancy Pelosi: Mitch McConnell has 'endless tolerance for other people's sadness'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and members of his caucus for refusing to provide Americans with $2,000 relief payments that are supported by President Donald Trump.

"Who is holding up that distribution to the American people? Mitch McConnell and the Senate Republicans," Pelosi said during her weekly press conference. "In blocking it, they are in denial of the hardship that the American people are experiencing now, healthwise, financially and every way. Their lives and livelihoods are on the brink."

The Speaker said that she was hopeful that Republicans will "see the light and understand the suffering that is going on in our country."

"It's amazing to see the patience that some people have with other people's suffering," she added. "These Republicans in the Senate seem to have an endless tolerance for other people's sadness."

Watch the video below from MSNBC.