'Could not have been more inappropriate': Mitt Romney thrashes RNC for Cheney-Kinzinger censure

On Monday, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) fired back after the Republican National Committee passed a censure resolution against Trump-skeptic Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) — focusing in particular on their work on the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Romney — whose niece, Ronna McDaniel, heads up the RNC — took particular issue with the resolution's claim that the committee is targeting ordinary Americans for "legitimate political discourse."

"It could not have been a more inappropriate message," Romney said in conversation with reporters. "One to sanction two people of character as they did. But number two to suggest that a violent attack on the seat of democracy is legitimate political discourse."

READ MORE: Trump blames Nancy Pelosi for not doing enough to protect Capitol from his violent supporters in new rant

He went on to say he fears the controversy will damage Republicans in the upcoming midterm election: "Anything that my party does that comes across as being stupid is not going to help us."

McDaniel has denied that the "legitimate political discourse" line was a reference to the violent attack on the Capitol.