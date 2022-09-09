Mitt Romney asked Joe Biden to run against Trump — back in 2018: report

Republican Mitt Romney urged Democrat Joe Biden to take on the incumbent GOP president during a phone call on election night in November of 2018, according to a forthcoming book.

The Guardian obtained a copy of The Long Alliance: The Imperfect Union of Joe Biden and Barack Obama by Gabriel Debenedetti, a national correspondent for New York magazine.

The book reports Biden called Romney on election night 2018 to congratulate the former Massachuttes governor on his election to the U.S. Senate. Biden was Barack Obama's 2012 ticket that beat Romney and Paul Ryan.

Romney, who would go on to vote to impeach Donald Trump twice, brought up the 2020 presidential election.

The book reportedly said Romney told Biden something to the effect of, "you have to run."

Romney had previously said he wrote in his wife's name rather than vote for Trump in 2016.

