Stephen Miller subpoenaed by a grand jury investigating January 6

Two more of Donald Trump's top White House advisors have been issued subpoenas by a federal grand jury investigating Jan. 6.
"Brian Jack, the final White House political director under Mr. Trump, and Stephen Miller, Mr. Trump’s top speechwriter and a senior policy adviser, were among more than a dozen people connected to the former president to receive subpoenas from a federal grand jury this week," The New York Times reported Friday evening.
The newspaper reports Jack remains an advisor the former president and House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).
"The subpoenas seek information in connection with the Save America political action committee and the plan to submit slates of electors pledged to Mr. Trump from swing states that were won by Joseph R. Biden Jr. in the 2020 election. Mr. Trump and his allies promoted the idea that competing slates of electors would justify blocking or delaying certification of Mr. Biden’s Electoral College win during a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021," the newspaper reported.
Miller discussed the fake electors scheme on Fox News in Dec. of 2020.
"The subpoenas were issued to a wide range of people who either worked in the White House or on the Trump campaign, including senior officials like the campaign’s chief financial officer; personal aides to Mr. Trump; and the former chief of staff to Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter who also served as one of his senior advisers," The Times reported. "Among the recipients of subpoenas from a grand jury sitting in Washington are relatively junior aides from the White House and Mr. Trump’s 2020 campaign. While the subpoenas asked for information concerning the Save America PAC, they also sought communications with several pro-Trump lawyers — like Kenneth Chesebro — who helped devise the electors plan."
IN OTHER NEWS Rudy Giuliani says that 9/11 was, in some ways, the greatest day of his life
Read the full report.