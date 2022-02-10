'Grave concern': Mitt Romney slams Trump over White House document 'misbehavior'
On Thursday, CBS News' Scott MacFarlane reported that Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) is sharply criticizing former President Donald Trump after reports of potentially mishandled classified information among his papers.

"Clearly if classified documents were taken that would be of grave concern and it's appropriate to follow the law," said Romney. "Frankly, President Trump's misbehavior consists of a long list and you just add that to the total."

Recent reports from Maggie Haberman of The New York Times indicate Trump went to extraordinary lengths to destroy documents, including flushing them down the toilet — but that the documents he retained appeared to include some classified information, which prompted the National Archives to consult the Justice Department.

Trump has vehemently denied all of these allegations, saying that in particular the allegation he flushed documents is "made up."

