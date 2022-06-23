Mo Brooks says he can testify to J6 Committee — but demands they turn over the dirt they have on him first

On Wednesday, CNN reported that Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) is willing to testify before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, ahead of an expected subpoena.

However, Brooks — whose announcement comes just a day after he was defeated in the Alabama Republican Senate Primary — appears to have some preconditions for the committee first.

"'My basic requirement is it be in public so the public can see it — so they don't get bits and pieces dribbled out,' the Alabama Republican said," reported Manu Raju and Morgan Rimmer. "He also said he'd testify only about matters related to January 6, 2021, and wants to see copies of any documents beforehand that the panel may ask him about."

A similar demand to see documents ahead of time was made by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) in May, after he received a subpoena.

READ: CBS News pics show access British filmmaker had to Trump family around Jan. 6: report

"Committee Chair Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, told CNN that the panel has 'redone his subpoena' and 'he's the only member we hadn't been able to serve,'" said the report. "'So we are in the process of either redoing it or it's out the door already,' Thompson said Wednesday night."

Officials cited Brooks' failed Senate campaign as the reason for the struggle in serving him

Brooks was present at the "Save America" rally on the National Mall on January 6 just ahead of the storming of the Capitol, where he told Trump supporters that it is time for "patriots" to start "taking down names and kicking ass."