Eric Swalwell forced to hire private investigators because Rep. Mo Brooks is so scared of his subpoena

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) is so terrified of the lawsuit by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) that he has been hiding from process servers for almost a month, just to avoid being subpoenaed.

Brooks was among many Republicans who spoke at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally that led to the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass," proclaimed Brooks moments ahead of the crowd attacking Capitol Police and D.C. Metro cops. Brooks is even bragging about his involvement in the Jan. 6 attacks, using it in several Facebook ads for his campaign. But when asked to stand up for his speech and defend his involvement, Brooks is running scared and hiding.

"Counsel spoke to two different staff members on two separate occasions, and each time was promised a return call that never came," Swalwell's attorneys said in a statement to CNN.com.

Speaking to CNN, Swalwell's attorney, Philip Andonian, said that they weren't giving up.

"The problem here is that Mo Brooks' door is under lock and key ... There was just no access to the primary place that he was for much of the day," Andonian said. "It just takes persistence and luck sometimes. We're not claiming Brooks is hiding in a bunker somewhere. But it takes a lot of effort."



Swalwell's lawsuit alleges that Brooks along with Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Rudy Giuliani, broke the law when they incited the riot on the Capitol. The lawsuit also alleges that they broke the Anti-terrorism Act and aided and abetted the violent insurrectionists while inflicting emotional distress on members of Congress.

"Swalwell claims that the four men prompted the attack on Congress with their repeated public assertions of voter fraud, their encouragement that supporters go to Washington on Jan. 6, and in their speeches that day. Each man had told the crowd that Joe Biden's electoral certification in Congress could be blocked and that Trump's supporters should fight, the lawsuit alleges," the said of the suit's allegations.

Andonian explained that the subpoena would get to the bottom of what was going on behind the scenes of what actually happened that day.

See the interview below:



