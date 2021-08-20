Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Friday morning, regular contributor and Princeton professor Eddie Glaude called out the Republican Party after one of its members said he understood "anger directed at dictatorial Socialism" after a man claimed he was going to set off a bomb in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) has been widely criticized by Democrats and the press for saying of the North Carolina man, taken into custody on Thursday after livestreaming his threats on Facebook, "... although this terrorist's motivation is not yet publicly known ... generally speaking, I understand citizenry anger directed at dictatorial Socialism and its threat to liberty, freedom and the very fabric of American society." But Republicans -- with the exception of Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) -- have been largely silent.

According to MSNBC contributor, the silence of people like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) about Brooks says volumes about the current GOP.

'We've always had crazy people that have always done crazy things around the United States Capitol," host Joe Scarborough lamented. "In fact, if these were normal times we might do a one-sentence statement and move on to the next story. What makes 2021 different? What makes this different is, you have a Republican members of Congress who says he understands domestic terrorism. He understands, he supports the domestic terrorism -- he gets it. He's one of the same people that talked before the insurrection against United States of America on January the 6th."

"And again, some people are offended when you say that," he continued. "Look up 'sedition' in the federal statutes and you'll see it lines up so neatly with that. But you have a members of Congress saying, 'I support this.' You have a leader of the Republican Party that refused to condemn it, and then you have a former Republican president of the United States whose lies, over years, have created this sort of environment. So you have a Republican Party that sits mute while domestic terrorists plot the next overthrow of the U.S. government."

"Joe, I think you're right," Glaude replied. "If we put all of that together, one can conclude that there are members of the Republican Party, and we might say the Republican Party as such, that present a clear and present danger to our democracy."

"One of the things that [the New York Times] Michael Schmidt made really clear to us is that January 6th unleashed, in some ways, the crazies, it allows them to metastasize. But there are folks denying the significance of January 6th."

"So here we have again the latest instance of someone threatening the Library of Congress, providing the rationale for doing so, and a member of the Republican Party engaged in craven and cynical exploitation of danger for political gain, and we need to describe it for what it is," he added.

