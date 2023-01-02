Morning Joe shreds Ginni Thomas for playing 'victim' when she's married to one of the most powerful men in America

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough bashed Ginni Thomas for trying to help Donald Trump overturn his election loss based on flimsy claims of fraud.

Transcripts of her testimony were released Friday by the House select committee, and the "Morning Joe" host was appalled by her willingness to toss away the votes of millions of Americans to keep the defeated former president in offie.

"I have to say, I have known her for a very long time and, of course, when [I] was until the House she was always, of course, focused on helping Republicans in power," Scarborough said. "That's all she cared about. For conservatives like us that were actually trying to bring reform, she constantly fought us, constantly saw us as the enemy. Now on the other side of it, you've got Donald Trump who loses an election, and she's drawn to power and willing to do just about anything, says they're mainstream, says her views are mainstream."

"You know, there's this victimhood," he added. "You look at her statements and her lawyer's statement, she doesn't really regret that she sent these texts. If you read the transcript, she regrets that they were printed. That's all she regrets, and this victimhood, again, I think it fits perfectly into the twisted logic of Trumpism, that the most powerful people in America, the richest billionaires in America, the people that have run America for 400 years, they're the ones who are victimized, the rich are victimized, asked to pay average tax rates. The powerful are victimized by 'woke' college professors and, in her case, the powerful are victimized when they were asked to respond to texts that show that she is trying to overthrow Madisonian democracy and the white majority that has run the United States for 400 years is victimized, well, by everyone, especially when they don't win every election."

