Morning Joe compares GOP's Jan 6 obstruction to smash-and-grab robbers: 'What separates you from the punks on the West Coast?'

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough compared the U.S. Capitol rioters to smash-and-grab thieves plaguing retailers.

Some of Donald Trump's allies and administration officials are stonewalling the congressional investigation of the Jan. 6 riot, and the "Morning Joe" co-host wondered why the violent assault on Congress hadn't prompted the same level of outrage in some quarters as the recent string of robberies.

"We've been showing clips of the smash-and-grabs going on in the West Coast," Scarborough said. "Of course, as you know, I get really angry when I see that violence and I don't see people stepping in to actually restore order. It makes me really angry when you have [district attorneys] that are too permissive and allow that to continue, the crime to continue time and time again because it's usually the truly disadvantaged who are the ones who suffer the most from rising crime rates. Yet these woke DAs do nothing about it."

"Then you go to Washington, D.C., and you see images of thugs beating up police officers, as they go in and trash the people's house," he added, "as they go in to what really is the epicenter of western-style democracy, not just in America but across the world -- and that's not me being, like, an American exceptionalist, although I am. That's what the world sees, as the epicenter of western democracy, of western freedom, of western ideas, of western thought, and we have image after image of thugs going in because they got their feelings hurt, they lost an election, beating the hell out of police officers with flags. Going in and spreading excrement across the walls of the United States Congress, the hallowed halls of Congress -- just mass chaos -- looks an awful lot like the smash-and-grabs on the West Coast, yet Republicans are covering it up."

"Republicans are apologizing for it, Republicans killed a bipartisan investigation into it," he concluded. "They're not cooperating now. Come on. Come on, what separates you from the punks on the West Coast?"






