'Absolute garbage': Morning Joe buries JD Vance for latest defense of Trump

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski recoiled in disgust from Senate candidate J.D. Vance's defense of Donald Trump's actions around the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The Ohio Republican called the House Select Committee's investigation a "political hit job," and equated Trump's efforts to overturn his election loss to the various investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 campaign, and the "Morning Joe" co-hosts were repulsed.

"Oh, my God," Brzezinski said. "That guy."

"That's absolute garbage," Scarborough agreed. "Coming from a guy who 2016, if he wants to talk about 2016, we're talking about a guy who called Donald Trump America's Hitler in 2016. We're talking about a guy who in 2016 lectured Christians and said you can't be a Christian and vote for Donald Trump. That's the same guy that's worried about how Democrats have acted since 2016."

IN OTHER NEWS: Utah voter 'disgust' with Mike Lee's 'full embrace of Trump' has put his re-election in doubt: analysis

"Let me tell you something, this moral equivalency is getting really exhausting," Scarborough continued. "I see some people writing columns right now, people that I like, and people that have written other columns I respect, but I'm seeing more and more people trying to paint a moral equivalency between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Let's impeach Joe Biden because he signed a presidential order that may be unconstitutional. Let's impeach him now. I got an idea, why don't you just take it to the United States Supreme Court, and you don't have to impeach somebody if it's unconstitutional. They can just overturn it. In Donald Trump's case, you have a guy that held up arms to Ukraine that Congress had already passed. You have a guy who said to President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy, I'm not going to give you this, basically, until you find dirt on my political opponent. You have in Donald Trump a guy who two weeks before the election told his attorney general [to] arrest my opponent and his family."

"Seriously, you've got a guy in Donald Trump that sent a tweet out getting people to come on Jan. 6, a guy who, I mean, the evidence has come out because of the Jan. 6 committee, there is no moral equivalency there between Joe Biden doing presidential orders, executive orders, whether it's on moratoriums for e evictions or whether it's on student loans. If he expanded his reach as a president, take it to a federal court," Scarborough added. "We're going to impeach him -- seriously, I guess that's what we have to look forward to, and J.D. Vance, also, a moral equivalency between what happened in 2016 and what happened in 2020, Hillary Clinton. I can't believe I have to keep reminding people of this, Hillary Clinton went out the next morning and conceded to Donald Trump. She wasn't happy about it, but she conceded to Donald Trump."

Scarborough said comparisons between Democratic suspicions about 2016 pale in comparison to the widespread belief by Republicans that Trump had the election stolen from him.

"I still have my friends, my family, people I grew up with going to conspiracy web sites saying the 2020 election was stolen because Donald Trump said that, because it's permeating America now on the far Trump right," Scarborough said. "So please, let's not paint moral equivalency especially from a guy who called Donald Trump America's Hitler. How do these people do it? We've got hope and change, the hope and change candidate in Arizona. We've got America's Hitler in Ohio, the guy calling Trump America's Hitler, and they're lecturing their opponents for being too anti-Trump? It's rich."

Watch the video below or at this link.



