Morning Joe shreds Republicans for threatening civil war despite culture war victories
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough scorched Republicans for threatening civil war despite winning the biggest battles in the culture war.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) warned of "riots in the streets" if Donald Trump faced prosecution for absconding to Mar-A-Lago with classified documents or inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection, and the "Morning Joe" host pointed out the GOP was turning to violent rhetoric as voters turned against their policies and politicians.

"They're now talking about violence in the streets if Donald Trump is held to the same legal standard as everybody else," Scarborough said. "I mean, fact is, for a very long time, he's been held to a lower legal standard. He's being held to a lower legal standard right now. If Lindsey Graham did half of what Donald Trump did with the government documents, he'd already be in jail. Any member of Congress would be in jail if they'd done this. Actually, we're already holding Donald Trump to a lower standard than we hold members of Congress and other elected officials. Two former directors of the CIA, former national security advisers, we're already doing that."

"Now, the things don't seem like they're breaking the Trumpists' way, now, we actually have a majority of Trumpists believing a civil war is coming, because what?" Scarborough added. "They don't like student loan relief? They're afraid of Jewish space lasers? They're stupid enough to believe the Italian guy rigged the election? They think there's bamboo in ballots? Really, what is -- what is the reason they want to go to civil war? They own the Supreme Court, right? They live in their own news cycle, they have got permissive law on guns. They have the most restrictive laws on abortion they've had in 50 years. They have got the most expansive laws that they've on religious freedoms in over 50 years. It's hard to imagine what cultural war, you know, they're not winning."

Scarborough noted the irony of Republicans trying to blame the Jan. 6 violence on Antifa activists, and then turning around and threatening that same type of political violence to protect Trump from prosecution.

"This is so important for everybody listening this morning," he said. "Understand, when we show polls, over half of Trump supporters supporting civil war, you hear Lindsey Graham talking about riots in the streets, that the Republican, Donald Trump supporters, will riot in the streets if he is held to the same legal standard as Lindsey Graham and everybody else."

"First of all, it is fascinating because what did they tell us?" Scarborough added. "'Oh, no, Republicans don't riot, Donald Trump supporters don't riot -- that's Antifa.' Now we have Lindsey actually saying, 'We're coming for you, we're going to riot -- Republicans will riot, Trump supporters will riot if he's held to the same legal standard that Lindsey Graham or any other member of Congress would be held to.' He tried to temper his remarks a little bit, [but] like you said, too late. He says, 'I reject violence, but there will be violence.'"

