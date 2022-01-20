'Maybe they're the ones with dementia': Morning Joe busts Biden critics who forgot 'what a lunatic Trump was at press conferences'

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough on Thursday mocked President Joe Biden's critics for suggesting he's not mentally fit for office.

The "Morning Joe" host agreed the president made a few misstatements during his two-hour news conference that he likely would not have made as a younger man, but he said those pale in comparison to some of the behavior exhibited by Donald Trump during his public appearances.

"I will say, though, for those on the Trump right sitting there going, 'Oh my God, I can't believe he said this, I can't believe he said that,' it's as if they've completely wiped clean -- maybe they're the ones with dementia," Scarborough said. "They don't remember just what a lunatic Donald Trump was at his press conferences."

"Absolutely crazy," he added. "For instance, one of the reasons [Jonathan] Lemire is not going to Moscow anytime soon. Remember that Helsinki press conference and Donald Trump saying at a press conference, Donald Trump saying stuff like he trusted Vladimir Putin more than the intel committee. So obviously, they're going, 'Oh my God, there were so many horrible gaffes yesterday' -- there were gaffes, as opposed to an hour of real crazed, angry comments we get during the Trump administration. We can critique it, [but] I don't want to hear it from Trump apologists because they were just fine with crazy for four years."



