Morning Joe sees signs that GOP establishment is ready to toss Trump overboard: 'Something may be happening'
MSNBC

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough is wondering whether the Republican establishment is finally breaking away from Donald Trump.

The "Morning Joe" host has been saying for years that GOP senators, and Mitch McConnell in particular, privately despise the former president but publicly prop him up, but Scarborough said recent remarks by Republicans suggest they're ready to dump him overboard as more facts are revealed about his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

"This was a violent insurrection," Scarborough said. "The people who committed crime should be thrown in jail. Donald Trump tried to stop a peaceful transition of power. He is a threat to democracy. McConnell has said it time and time again. For people that were locked in the bunker, the most liberal of liberals on Jan. 6, they said, if it weren't for Mitch McConnell, the voting would not have resumed on Jan. 6. He was enraged. He took it personally. Others wanted to go home and said, we'll do it tomorrow. McConnell basically said, over my dead body, the rioters aren't going to get their way."

McConnell, of course, stood in the way of Trump's conviction after the Democratic-led House impeached him, but Scarborough insisted that something has changed in the year since then -- and especially in recent days.

"On the issue of Jan. 6, Mitch McConnell, the most powerful Republican in Washington, D.C., far more powerful than these back-benchers who were shock jocks and do rude, awful things every day, McConnell could not be any more clear," Scarborough said. "By the way, Donald Trump's vice president this past weekend could not have been any clearer. That's two in a week. I would say, something may be happening in the Republican establishment finally."


