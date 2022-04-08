Morning Joe pounds Republicans for disrespecting Ketanji Brown Jackson after historic Senate vote

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough bashed Republican senators for disrespecting newly confirmed Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson after she became the first Black woman to join the court.
Four GOP senators -- Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Jim Inhofe (R-OK), and Jerry Moran (R-KS) and Rand Paul (R-KY) -- voted against Jackson's confirmation from the Senate cloakroom, after Graham showed up in a polo shirt and Paul in khaki slacks, which violate the dress code, and Republicans then walked out after her nomination passed 53-47.
"Listen, the parties treat each other despicably -- please, they do," said the "Morning Joe" host. "You are talking about what-about-ism? Yeah, I am, it is horrific. Even on the issues of race I was hearing people talking about, well, this shows how race -- I remember. Let's just say it, Chuck Schumer acting abhorrently towards a Black woman trying to go to the D.C. circuit, saying, we're not going -- okay, but all of that aside. Let's put all of that aside, Okay, I'm showing, yes, both sides are horrific."
Scarborough said some historical moments are so important that politics must be set aside, and he said Jackson's confirmation should have been one of those.
"I didn't vote for Barack Obama [but] when Barack Obama got elected, I turned to the person I was with and I said, I didn't vote for him, but what an incredible country we live in," Scarborough said. "I had chills -- again, I thought he was too liberal, I didn't -- I could go down the list, but even in that moment I knew something really incredible had happened that made me proud to be an American, right? Yesterday, I'm watching, first of all, Rand Paul, serious, deliberately, I don't know what he was doing, but that holding up of history. I don't know, Lindsey, I don't know, maybe did his tie get shredded?"
"But then afterwards, given our history as a nation, given the way women have been treated, the way Black people have been treated, the way Black women have been treated, just as a matter of history, it is a matter of fact, as much of a fact as this is a coffee cup," Scarborough continued, holding up his own cup, "you don't think more Republicans than Mitt Romney could have stayed in the chamber, taken to their feet and applauded the moment even if they didn't agree with her judicial philosophy?"
"I'm sure I don't agree with a lot of her judicial philosophy, but you know what I agree on?" he added. "This country, despite all of our problems, despite our screw-ups, we are still stumbling toward being a more perfect union. A moment like that, stand on your feet and applaud."
