Morning Joe trashes 'great white dope' Ron DeSantis

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough whacked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for galavanting around the world as he readies an expected presidential campaign.

The governor hasn't officially entered the 2024 race yet, but the "Morning Joe" host said his extremism has probably cost him support of voters he'll need to win a general election.

"You look at somebody like Ron DeSantis, who is supposed to be the great white hope, as Muhammad Ali would say, turned into the great white dope on this six-week [abortion] ban, and it's not just abortion, it's Mickey Mouse," Scarborough said. "He's got a mouse with brass knuckles by the name Bob Iger coming after him, and that's not good news for Ron DeSantis."

Disney has sued the governor and other Florida officials for violating their constitutional rights in an ongoing political feud, and DeSantis lashed out at the company during a visit to Jerusalem.

"Wait a second, wait a second, wait, wait," Scarborough said. "They're still in session. He said he couldn't run because he had to stay in Tallahassee. Jerusalem, Florida -- I've never heard of Jerusalem, Florida? Where is Jerusalem, Florida? Not Jerusalem, Florida? Okay. Wasn't he just in Tokyo? What's he doing? Is it safe to ask, 'what's this guy doing?'"



