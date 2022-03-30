Trump rages at Morning Joe and 'his psycho wife' for criticizing his Russia remarks

Former President Donald Trump has reignited his grievances with "Morning Joe" hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.
In a statement, Trump gave to his press person to tweet for him, the ex-president personally attacked the MSNBC hosts because they refuse to report on discredited allegations about Biden's son.
"I hear that VERY low-rated 'Morning Joe' and his psycho wife, Mika, think that I should not be asking Russia what the $3.5 million that Hunter and Joe got from the Mayor of Moscow’s wife was for," Trump said in the statement. "In time, Russia may be willing to give that information."
Trump has been spreading conspiracy theories that President Biden scored $3.5 million mayor of Moscow's wife.
"A partisan investigation conducted by Senate Republicans, whose report was released this month, alleged that Elena Baturina, a Russian businesswoman and the wife of late Moscow mayor Yuri Luzhkov, sent $3.5 million in 2014 to a firm called Rosemont Seneca Thornton, and that the payment was identified as a 'consultancy agreement,'" a CNN fact-check explained. "The report did not provide any further details about the transaction."
Trump says that Biden was working for the firm, but they're mixing up the name of an investment firm Biden co-founded called Rosemont Seneca Advisors. It isn't the same thing as Rosemont Seneca Thornton. Trump refuses to provide any evidence of his claims.