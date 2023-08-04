Lindsey Graham is waging 'pathetic, dangerous, full-on attack on constitutional order': Morning Joe guest

MSNBC's Charlie Sykes shamed Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Marco Rubio (R-FL) for their "pathetic" defense of Donald Trump.

The conservative columnist was dismayed by the GOP senators' comments on the ex-president's latest indictment, this time for his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, but Sykes also told "Morning Joe" they undermined democracy and the rule of law.

"Yes, what Lindsey Graham and Marco Rubio are saying is pathetic, and it is same old, same old, [but] it's also, and I think this is where we need to pause for a little bit, this is dangerous," Sykes said. "What we are seeing is a full-on attack on the legitimacy of the constitutional order. They are attacking the FBI, they are attacking the Justice Department, they are attacking the judges, attacking the juries. They are saying that the actions of the juries and the judges are illegitimate."

"What does that mean?" Sykes added. "Where do you go when you've basically knocked over all of the props of the rule of law? They may not be saying, 'Okay, we're going to be rejecting James Madison's design here,' but this is where their hackery has led them. It is dangerous, because if, that fact -- you know, some of the rhetoric you're seeing now, the 'Biden regime,' where the FBI is the Gestapo, keep in mind, this goes beyond demonization. You don't argue with the Gestapo, you don't litigate with the Gestapo. You go to war against the Gestapo. The question is, if you doubt the legitimacy of the government, what do you think that people out in the country are going -- how do you think they're going to react to all of this? This is very dangerous."

DON'T MISS: DC judge gave Trump 'a humbling worthy of Shakespeare's Richard II': analysis

Watch the video below or at this link.

