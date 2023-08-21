Morning Joe stunned by 'bizarre' poll showing 'slavish devotion' to Trump
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough reacted to a new poll that found Donald Trump supporters trusted the former president even more than their own friends and family members.

A new poll conducted by CBS News/YouGov found 71 percent of Trump voters believed the ex-president told the truth, compared to 63 percent for friends and family, 56 percent for conservative media figures and 42 percent for religious leaders, and the "Morning Joe" host said they sounded like cult members.

"So this weekend, Mika [Brzezinski] and I last night were having a conversation around the table, and Mika was just asking how could people still be so slavishly devoted still to Donald Trump?" Scarborough said. "It's important to say here, we weren't talking about how can people vote for Republicans? She understand that. We were not saying how, you know, somebody could be pro-life, more an expansive view of the Second Amendment than the Supreme Court even – we weren't talking about issues, it was not related to conservative or Republicanism. We understand why people might be turned off on the left. This was about Donald Trump. How can people support Donald Trump? The question just kept coming up, really no good answers, except, you know, the question is, is it a cult? Is it a cult?"

"You look at the definition of cult leaders, I just saw this on Google off the top, cult leaders must be dynamic, charismatic and convincing, to control their members to inquire money or related advantages," Scarborough added. "These characteristics are crucial -- Donald Trump doesn't really have any teachings or doctrine except, 'Follow me blindly.' Think about it, how twisted it is, just generally, that in America people follow a political leader -- like, we always ask the questions, why do people have flags of a politician? Trump people might like be proud about that. That's nothing to be proud about, politicians serve us, we don't like wave flags for them, but these numbers, these numbers, 71 percent follow Trump, trust Trump implicitly, 63 percent trust their friends and family."

The numbers were alarming, Scarborough said.

"You look at that number, they trust a politician, a failed reality TV talk show host who has been indicted because of what he did with a porn star, indicted for trying to steal an election," Scarborough said. "Then conservative media figures, people go, they watch Fox, now Trump members are attacking Fox News and then, this is the most shocking thing, coming from the evangelical church, nearly 30 percent more people blindly follow their cult leader Donald Trump than their own religious leaders, that's like, please, don't tell me about how this is a Jesus thing."

"It's not a Jesus thing, it's a cult thing, when 30 percent more blindly follow Trump than listen to religious leaders," he added. "This is one of the most revealing polls in quite some time to answer the question, why do people blindly follow Trump? I don't know any definition exactly what a cult is, I read it on Google, a lot of things certainly line up. It's bizarre. Focus on that 30 percent more blindly follow Trump and trust this politician than they trust their own religious leaders, despite everything that he has done."

