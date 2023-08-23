'Little people' charged with Trump are 'on their own' because Georgia GOP already exposed them as 'liars': Morning Joe

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough identified one key difference between former President Donald Trump and his indicted allies in the Georgia scheme to overturn the 2020 election result.

The former president pressured state officials to take part in the scheme to reverse his loss to Joe Biden, but those Republican elected leaders refused, recorded evidence against him and publicly disputed his claims of fraud -- which the "Morning Joe" host said has left local GOP officials who have been charged in the case with little political protection.

"Just looking at this case in Georgia, it's fascinating, just the context of how it is framed," Scarborough said. "In many states you would have Republican leaders going, 'Oh, they're going after county chairs, oh, they're going after bail bondsmen, they're going after the little people' – no, you won't get any of that in Georgia from the Georgia Republican Party, because the head of the Georgia Republican Party, the governor of the state of Georgia, came out after the election, came out after Donald Trump said he was going to hold a press conference talking about how corrupt Georgia elections were, came out [with] very strong pushback against Donald Trump.

"They're telling the truth about all the investigations, they've already had to show Georgia's election was clean, and then, of course, you got the secretary of state, who actually has the receipt that is causing Donald Trump the biggest problem, the recording where he told Donald Trump he wasn't going to steal the election for him.

"So all of this happens framed around a Republican Party that has already called B.S. on this, and so you have a group of defendants that are essentially on their own with Donald Trump, with the fraudulent electors scheme that they plotted," Scarborough added. "You're not going to hear sort the background chorus from state leaders defending them because they've already said all of these people are liars.



Trump has the support of much of the national GOP, but for the local officials in Georgia, their bosses did not have their backs, Scarborough suggested.

