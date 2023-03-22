Morning Joe rips GOP's 'stupid' defense of Trump: 'They don't believe any of this'

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough blasted Republican lawmakers for rushing to offer "insulting" defenses against a possible Donald Trump indictment.

The ex-president faces the threat of indictment for falsifying records related to his hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, and GOP allies such as Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) claim the prosecution is politically motivated.

"I don't know how stupid they think we are," Scarborough said. "I don't think it's us. They actually think their own voters are stupid, and that's what's so insulting when you have Jim Jordan saying, 'Oh, Donald Trump just announced and suddenly they decide to charge.' No, Donald Trump announced because he knew he was going to get indicted. We talked about it on this show for months. Is he going to announce he's running just so he can move forward, and Lindsey Graham, he was a prosecutor in the military -- he knows better than that. He knows that people have been arrested for this for doing far less, and [Rep.] Elise Stefanik, she doesn't even believe -- none of these people even believe what they're saying."

"Lindsey, all of them, they all trashed Donald Trump until they figured out their scam would be better if they supported Donald Trump," Scarborough added. "They don't believe any of what they're saying, and for good reason, because it's stupid. It doesn't -- it's not consistent with facts. It's not consistent with the law. They're just playing to their base, and they're insulting their base thinking their base is too stupid to actually read the news."



The former president's allies have suggested that Trump is relishing the chance to be paraded into court by prosecutors and smile for the cameras to help stir up his supporters, but the "Morning Joe" host cast doubt on those claims.

"That's called whistling past the graveyard," Scarborough said. "He's not looking forward to any of this, he's horrified. He's talking big. The walls are closing in, as has been said before."

