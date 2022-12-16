'Are we coming to the end?' Morning Joe starting to see a shift in support for Trump
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said Donald Trump's latest cash-grab scheme seemed to signal the beginning of the end of his political power.

The former president announced that he's selling non-fungible tokens, or digital trading cards, of himself for $99 each, and the "Morning Joe" host noticed the infomercial-style pitch seemed to embarrass even his most fervent supporters.

"But wait, there's more," Scarborough said. "Anyone who buys '45' cards are going to get a ticket to a gala dinner with the president himself. Just under $4,500, and that includes any and all travel expenses, which you will need to pay for yourself. I do wonder, are we coming to the end, the bitter end?"

"Steve Bannon and Michael Flynn are now saying this is embarrassing and humiliating," he added. "Are we coming to the end of this horrible chapter in American politics?"

