Trump's vote-stealing scheme so corrupt even 'loathsome' Bill Barr refused to participate: Morning Joe

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said Donald Trump's scheme to steal the 2020 election was so corrupt that even "loathsome" William Barr refused to go along.

New reporting shows the twice-impeached one-term president was personally involved in a months-long scheme to seize voting machines, although Barr and other high-ranking federal officials refused to act and Trump was eventually swept out of office.

"I'm looking at Barr's role in all of this," Scarborough said. "He is a fascinating character, fascinating storyline. He was a guy who was basically tapped by official Washington as being, you know, sort of having the 'Good Housekeeping seal of approval' before he went in as Trump's head of DOJ, his attorney general."

"Then he went in and official Washington was shocked," Scarborough added. "He lied about the Mueller report, he misrepresented the Mueller report. He conspired with Donald Trump to break the wall down between the White House and the Department of Justice. He committed perjury in front of, I think, the Senate and the House on numerous occasions. He just behaved just in a loathsome way for much of his tenure."

But even Barr had his limits, apparently.

"Then around election time he had enough and he basically punched his ticket and he said, 'I've done my duty, I'm getting out of here,'" Scarborough said. "It's fascinating that in the final month or so it was actually Barr that was putting up roadblocks every step of the way, saying no to a president trying to steal an election."





