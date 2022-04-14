'Huge blow to the Russian Navy': CNN reporter breaks down Ukraine's strike on Putin's flagship

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ukrainian armed forces claimed they struck the Moskva, the flagship of the Russian Navy in the Black Sea.

Russia itself acknowledged that the ship had to be evacuated, although it claimed that it was a result of an accidental ammunition explosive rather than a Ukrainian missile strike.

Appearing on CNN Wednesday night, reporter Fred Pleitgen broke down how significant this strike was and what it means for Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

"This is a huge blow to the Russian Navy, to the Russian military in this campaign here against Ukraine," he said. "Obviously their Black Sea fleet flagship had... been hit by a country that currently doesn't operate a navy in this conflict. So, you know, this is a big admission for the Russians to make, and they're not coming forward with all the details."

Pleitgen also described the Moskva as "very powerful" and noted that it's a ship that "the Russians have spent a lot of money upgrading."

The bottom line, he said, was this was a "really huge victory for the Ukrainians."

