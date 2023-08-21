'Giant murder wave!': Trump rambles about Atlanta crime in attack on Gov. Kemp and Fani Willis

Donald Trump kept up his assault on Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Monday morning and linked her to Gov. Brian Kemp (R) for not supporting her removal.
Kemp, who is now being rumored as a possible alternative to the former president for the 20204 GOP presidential nomination, has been at war with Trump for not helping him steal the election in Georgia and has since been targeted by the now four-time-indicted ex-president.
Now Trump is complaining the Republican governor won't help the state legislature impeach Willis, who recently indicted Trump and 18 co-conspirators under racketeering laws for election tampering.
As part of his rant on Monday, Trump stated Atlanta is the "WORST IN NATION" when it comes to crime – even though it was recently reported that St. Louis tops the list with the Georgia city not even making the top 20.
Nonetheless, Trump wrote, "Governor Kemp of Georgia is fighting hard against the Impeachment of the crooked, incompetent, & highly partisan D.A. of Fulton County, Fani Willis, who has allowed Murder and other Violent Crime to MASSIVELY ESCALATE. Crime in Atlanta is WORST IN NATION. She should be impeached for many reasons, not just the Witch Hunt (I did nothing wrong!). Willis should focus on out of control Murder, not 'I will get TRUMP' over a Perfect Phone Call. Georgia does not deserve this GIANT MURDER WAVE!"