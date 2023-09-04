'Donald is running scared': Former Trump lawyer calls out ex-president's 'dumbest move' yet

In an interview going into the Labor Day weekend, former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen explained away the flurry of videos and memes that the ex-president has been posting on his Truth Social platform as a defense mechanism that shows he is scared out of his mind over his rapidly expanding legal woes.

Speaking on the “Political Beatdown” podcast, Cohen – who is currently being sued by the former president who claims he violated an employee agreement and broke attorney-client privilege – said Trump "technically knows his a-- is cooked" as he faces four criminal indictments as well as a handful of potentially costly civil suits.

Speaking with the host about the flurry of Truth Social links and posts from Trump, Cohen explained, "Donald is running scared and this is what he does, he needs to vent and the only way that he can vent right now is to do it through his postings on Twitter or on his Truth Social situation.”

After watching a clip of the former president calling President Joe Biden a "mental catastrophe" and then adding Biden "is leading our country to hell," Cohen fired back, "Yeah, he is leading our country to hell while diaper Donald is sitting there crapping in his Pampers."

Cohen later went on a tirade about Trump believing he knows better than anybody else, with the ex-Trump attorney saying, "The truth is he doesn't know s--t from Shinola. And it is so amazing that he's still got that stronghold over MAGAts who actually think the guy has half a brain."

The former Trump attorney also asserted that his former boss can't shut up and continuing to spew "the s--t" he comes out with is one of his "dumbest" moves ever.

