MSNBC’s Mika unloads extended rant against ‘twisted’ Trump voters: ‘They live and thrive on hate!’

MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski unloaded on Donald Trump voters and the Republican lawmakers who keep scraping bottom to get their attention.

"Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough ripped Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), who prefaced one of her culture-war screeds by insisting she's a "strong Christian,"

"If you read, actually, the red letters in the gospels, that would suggest that a, quote, strong Christian woman, close quote, would actually act just the opposite of what we saw in that video," Scarborough said. "So perhaps leading with that was actually a tell because I don't know. It's kind of like war heroes. I don't know war heroes that go around talking about being war heroes, they don't like to talk about it. I must say, can I get a witness here? They're strong, faithful servants of the lord, they don't go around telling you that, and on top of that, you just ask who is -- this is what I wonder."

"Who's the constituency for this?" he added. "Who's the constituency for, you know, Marjorie Taylor Greene. Like, holding up AR-15s and having pictures of four women who are members of Congress, people of color. Who's the constituency for this [Rep. Paul] Gosar guy or whoever, the character out of 'Ghostbusters.' What's the constituency for that guy doing a cartoon where he murders the image a woman who's a member of Congress? That actually does more than speak ill of the person who's doing it, it speaks ill of a hell of a lot of constituents in their district."



Brzezinski began to lead the program into a commercial break, but Scarborough interrupted to ask why she hadn't answered the questions he had posed in his commentary.

"Okay, you want me to answer it?" she said. "Fine, I'll tell you: It's Trump voters, okay? They're all like that."

Scarborough gently suggested that not all Trump voters liked that sort of insulting bombast, but Brzezinski brushed him aside.

"Listen, you want me to talk?" Brzezinski said. "I'm going to talk, then. Trump voters don't care that Donald Trump got the vaccine -- they still won't. For some reason, there's like this strange disconnect between these people and their constituents. Here it is: These people don't give a damn about their constituents. They don't care whether they live or die, let alone anything else. That's what holds them together. They're Trump supporters. It's all very twisted and cult-like. They follow hatred -- they love it. They follow conspiracy theories, hatred, and they live and thrive on it, and that's what gets them up in the morning, and it's frightening."



