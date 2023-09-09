Marjorie Taylor Greene backtracks on Biden: 'Impeachment inquiry can not be rushed'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) first jumped the gun on impeaching President Joe Biden, filing articles of impeachment just after Republicans took control of the House of Representatives, but now she appears to be backtracking.

Greene, who got bad news on Saturday in the form of a poll showing she is completely unwanted as Trump's vice presidential pick, reportedly threatened to shut down the government without a Biden impeachment vote just a few days ago. She has consistently called for impeachment of not only Biden, but also his top officials.

On Saturday, however, she struck a different note.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

"Our country deserves for Congress to vote for an impeachment inquiry for very important reasons, not a rush impeachment vote," the lawmaker wrote. "Here's why."

She claimed that her "committee work has proven Joe Biden lied to the American people and not only does he know about Hunter’s business deals, he is involved."

"For some of us that’s grounds enough to go ahead and vote for impeachment but I believe we would fail the country if we rush to impeach because there is more at stake," she continued, adding that it "has become evident that there is a vast amount of people in previous administrations, this administration, and federal agencies that all worked diligently to cover up unbelievable corruption and crimes committed by the Biden’s and Joe himself."

She added:

"We need a very tedious impeachment inquiry that allows us to take a deep dive to uncover the traitors within that conspired together, not only to keep a criminal VP in office, but then work to propel him to highest office in the land, President of the United States, all by covering up the truth and stopping Biden prosecutions from happening."

She concluded:

"The impeachment inquiry can not be rushed. It must be done right. No matter how long it takes. Patience will be the virtue that will lead us to the traitors within."

Read the thread here.



