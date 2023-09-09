Marjorie Taylor Greene served notice Trump voters don't want her as his running mate

According to a poll conducted for Newsweek, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is not the first choice among supporters of Donald Trump to be his running mate if he wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.
In fact, she comes in tenth place following Ivanka Trump, "Doesn't matter to me" and Mike Pompeo, in order.
The poll conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies asked 1,500 eligible U.S. voters -- noted on the accompanying graph as "Trump voters" -- "If Donald Trump is to be the Republican Party's nominated candidate for the 2024 Presidential Election, who should be his Vice-Presidential nominee?"
Upstart outsider Vivek Ramaswamy came out on top at 15 percent, followed by "Don't know," Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in 4th place.
Far down the list sits Taylor Greene who at least edged out former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson who came in last.
As Newsweek's James Bickerton wrote, "The poll is likely to come as a blow to the Georgia House Republican who said she 'knows' her name is on a list of possible Trump running mates during an interview with The Guardian last month."
Summing up the poll, Bickerton wrote, Taylor Greene, "...follows Vivek Ramaswamy at 15 percent, Mike Pence at 10 percent, Ron DeSantis at 6 percent, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Nikki Haley each at 5 percent, Kari Lake and Ivanka Trump at 3 percent each, and Mike Pompeo and Senator Tim Scott, who both have 2 percent. Also at 1 percent are Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and Representative Elise Stefanik. Another three percent answered 'someone else,' along with 20 percent for 'don't know' and 22 percent for 'doesn't matter to me.'"
