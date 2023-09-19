'I have options': MTG announces book she says could pave the way to vice presidency

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday announced the forthcoming publication of her first book, which she says will be called "MTG" and will help pave the way for her to attain higher office, up to and including the vice presidency.

Greene, who recently made news when she backtracked and adopted a slower approach to the purported impeachment of Joe Biden, announced Tuesday that the book would be put out by a Trump-aligned publisher in November. She said in an interview with a right-wing outlet that she “wanted people to hear my side of the story."

The Washington Examiner reported the following quote from the lawmaker:

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

“I'm always controversial, but I think this book might be a little controversial with some of the stories,” she said, adding that it will allow her to “introduce myself to America as me, not the character that the mainstream media created and has sold to America over the past few years.”

The outlet also picked up on what Greene hopes to accomplish, even noting that the cover shows her on stage at a rally for Trump.

"Greene acknowledged that the book has a higher purpose of laying the groundwork for a bid for higher office," according to the news report. “I have options. Anything from a governor's race to a Senate seat,” she said.

The report noted that "former President Donald Trump has hinted that Greene is on the short list of running mates."

"Greene, who is an adviser to the former president and a regular at his rallies, said, 'I'm not sure who Trump will pick for a VP. I haven't closed the door on anything,'" the report stated. "Notably, the photo on the cover of her book is a silhouette of Greene taking the stage at a Trump rally. A huge American flag is the backdrop."

When asked about this, Greene reportedly said: “I think I’m going to let people have their own interpretation."