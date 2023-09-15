Marjorie Taylor Greene announces plan to ensure Dems 'lose big' on impeachment

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Thursday evening announced a plan to make sure Democrats "lose big" in impeachment inquiry proceedings, even if the evidence never allows the GOP to actually impeach Biden.
The lawmaker, who has recently feuded with her own Republican colleagues over the question of impeaching the current president, said the plan is to drag out the proceedings over an extended period of time, allowing the allegations Republicans make to play out before the general public watching at home.
Greene disclosed the plan on her social media account:
"We are going to drag Biden and everyone who covered up his crimes through the headlines day after day, month after month, and prove to the country the entire Democrat party is corrupt and can’t be trusted. So no matter which candidate runs for president if they take Biden out, everyone will know the Democrat party is filled with liars and traitors. That, combined with Bidenomics’ destructive policies, will cause Democrats to lose big."
Greene also posted the plan to her Truth Social account, where it was shared by Trump himself.