Marjorie Taylor Greene busted by GOP House member over her 'absurd' Biden impeachment obsession

On Sunday, Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) dismissed out of-hand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's continued drive to impeach President Joe Biden and recalled for MSNBC host Jen Psaki that the Georgia Republican has been beating the drum to oust the duly elected president since before he took office.
Speaking with the host after she noted the lawmaker known as "MTG" seemed to be backing off a rush to begin impeachment hearings, the Colorado Republican bluntly stated it would be an uphill battle to make an impeachment trial of Biden a reality.
Along the way, he took a jab at Taylor Greene over her Biden obsession.
"Yesterday she posted this: 'Our country deserves for Congress to vote for an impeachment inquiry for very important reasons, not a rush impeachment vote,'' host Psaki prompted. That is a bit of a shift in the timeline; a little bit of a pumping of the brakes on it. What did you make of that? "
"Well Marjorie filed impeachment articles on President Biden before he was sworn into office more than two and a half years ago, so the idea that she is now the expert on impeachment, or that she is someone who can set the timing on impeachment is absurd," Buck replied.
"The time for impeachment is the time when there's evidence linking President Biden -- if there is evidence -- linking President Biden to a higher crime or misdemeanor. That doesn't exist right now," he continued.
He added, "And it is really not something that we can say, 'Well, in February we're going to do.' It's based on the facts and you go where facts take you."
Watch below or at the link.
MSNBC 09 10 2023 12 16 47youtu.be