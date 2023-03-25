'Whoever she is': Marjorie Taylor Greene disses Nikki Haley in Trump-loving rant
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene used an interview on right-wing media today to “trash-talk” former South Carolina Governor and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley as a non-entity, Mediate reported.

After speaking from the stage at Trump’s ominously timed 2024 campaign rally in Waco, Texas, Greene joined attorney and fellow MAGA zealot Christina Bobb on a Right Side Broadcasting livestream.

Here’s how it was reported by Mediate:

“Bobb asked MTG what the GOP would do in 2025 if the party controlled the House, the Senate, and the White House.

“Oh, that would be a dream come true,” said Greene. “If we had full control that would be the greatest.”

Greene then transitioned to talking about Trump versus the other candidates.

“Here’s what we know about President Trump,” she said. “President Trump has a list of names, and no one else has that.”

“Ron DeSantis doesn’t have that. Nikki Haley, or whoever she is, she doesn’t have anything like that,” Greene said. “No one else knows how to clean out the swamp like President Trump.”

