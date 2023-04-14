‘Lying Loser Leticia’: Marjorie Taylor Greene insults NY AG after Trump testifies in $250 million fraud case

Donald Trump spent Thursday in a New York courtroom testifying in a civil fraud lawsuit, and although it’s not clear how it went from a legal standpoint, the former president at least got to rehearse a campaign talking point.

That’s according to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who said in a Twitter post that she spoke with Trump after his second New York court appearance in as many weeks.

It's not clear whether it came in response to direct questioning, but Greene said in a tweet that Trump "told the court how incredibly successful he and his family have been truly living the American Dream!”

Trump last week appeared in a Manhattan courtroom for his arraignment on a 34-count felony indictment over alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

On Thursday the former president testified in a $250 million lawsuit in which New York Attorney General Letitia James alleges Trump and his three children misrepresented asset valuations in what she described as a “staggering” fraud case.

“I just spoke to our great 45th POTUS, Donald J Trump and future 47th POTUS, after he spent all day being questioned by vicious Lying Loser Leticia,” Greene tweeted.

The far-right congresswoman from Georgia also took a shot at President Joe Biden, who she said “couldn’t have found the courtroom, let alone sat there for hours, and has nothing but corrupt business stories to hide!”

