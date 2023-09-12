Watch: Nancy Mace called out on CNN for pushing bogus narrative on Biden and Ukraine

CNN anchor Phil Mattingly brought the fact-check hammer down on Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) on Tuesday as she defended the GOP effort to impeach President Joe Biden, despite not having any evidence of a crime the president may have committed.

"The House Oversight Democrats put out their own summary of where they think things stand," said Mattingly. "'None of the bank records show any payments to President Biden. None of the SARs' — suspicious activity reports — 'alleges or suggests any misconduct by President Biden, nor do they show any involvement by President Biden in Hunter Biden's financial or business relationships.' Your response to that."

"Yeah," said Mace. "I think there's corroborating evidence, emails, Hunter Biden is paying, half his money went to his father. The bank records will show that ... we saw Joe Biden literally brag on TV, in speeches, about bribing — the bribery in Ukraine going on. And getting Shokin fired, and when you add it all together—"

"Let's talk about Viktor Shokin," said Mattingly. "In terms of the prosecutor, the timeline on that as well as the Western Communities Alliance in backing of that decision, and some of the testimony your committee has received related to Shokin, one of Hunter Biden's associates, they had under their control — it doesn't line up with the idea that this was some move that was made—"

"Well, the bank records can help determine that," insisted Mace. "If we prove that bribery did happen, $10 million was exchanged to Hunter Biden and Joe Biden the bank records would prove that out. I don't know why there's resistance to showing the money. To me that's confusing and why would Joe Biden feel the need to lie about it if he was not involved. He lied about China. He lied about being on phone calls. He lied about being involved in his son's business or having any knowledge ... I think the bank records will prove out who is telling the truth, the whistleblowers or Joe Biden."

"The whistleblowers don't allege anything directly connected to President Biden," pointed out Mattingly.

"Well no," admitted Mace. "But we have more witnesses, more whistleblowers that are going to be coming forward. I want the bookkeeper. I want to subpoena Hunter Biden. I want to see Joe Biden's bank records to figure out who's telling the truth here. Because somebody is lying."

"And your view is the impeachment inquiry will give you more tools, so that's why you support moving forward," said Mattingly.

"Right," said Mace. "My understanding is that we would get access to Joe Biden's bank records, easier access to them to prove it out. So to see who is telling the truth."

